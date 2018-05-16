Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (EDI) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 17th

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 18th will be given a dividend of 0.151 per share on Thursday, May 31st. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 17th.

Shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund opened at $14.15 on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has a 1 year low of $14.10 and a 1 year high of $14.11.

In other Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund news, insider James E. Craige purchased 19,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $270,978.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to maximize total return, which consists of income and capital appreciation from investments in emerging markets securities. The Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in emerging markets debt, including fixed income securities and other instruments (including derivatives) that are economically tied to emerging market countries.

