Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Viewray Put Options (VRAY)

Viewray Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders bought 2,019 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 997% compared to the average volume of 184 put options.

Shares of VRAY opened at $6.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Viewray has a 12 month low of $6.65 and a 12 month high of $6.96. The company has a market capitalization of $524.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 0.59.

Get Viewray alerts:

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $26.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.50 million. Viewray had a negative return on equity of 1,375.57% and a negative net margin of 83.09%. Viewray’s quarterly revenue was up 2029.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.54) earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Viewray will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider James F. Dempsey sold 75,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total transaction of $569,589.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 62.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VRAY. Fosun International Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Viewray by 61.2% in the first quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 10,767,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090,000 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viewray in the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,217,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Viewray in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,772,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viewray by 2,115.4% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 669,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,195,000 after acquiring an additional 638,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viewray in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,463,000. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Viewray in a report on Friday, May 11th. ValuEngine raised Viewray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub raised Viewray from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Viewray in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Viewray in a report on Thursday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.58.

Viewray Company Profile

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets MRIdian, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients simultaneously. The Company offers radiation therapy technology combined with magnetic resonance imaging. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery and the Company’s software to locate, target and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered.

Receive News & Ratings for Viewray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viewray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.