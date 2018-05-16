Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Switch Put Options (SWCH)

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 537 put options on the company. This is an increase of 810% compared to the average volume of 59 put options.

Shares of SWCH opened at $13.16 on Wednesday. Switch has a fifty-two week low of $13.03 and a fifty-two week high of $14.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a current ratio of 4.41.

Get Switch alerts:

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $97.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Switch will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.0147 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 25th.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SWCH. Credit Suisse Group set a $22.00 target price on shares of Switch and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Switch from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Switch in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Raymond James raised shares of Switch from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Switch in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Switch presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Switch during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,684,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Switch during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,204,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Switch during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,480,000. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Switch during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,157,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Switch during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,486,000. Institutional investors own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services to technology and digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers that conduct critical business on the Internet. The company develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.