Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of TherapeuticsMD Put Options (TXMD)

TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 6,391 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,241% compared to the average daily volume of 273 put options.

TXMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer set a $10.00 price objective on shares of TherapeuticsMD and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.86.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MANA Advisors LLC bought a new position in TherapeuticsMD during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in TherapeuticsMD during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in TherapeuticsMD during the first quarter worth $123,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in TherapeuticsMD by 2,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in TherapeuticsMD by 33,787.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 37,166 shares during the period. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TherapeuticsMD opened at $5.97 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. TherapeuticsMD has a 1-year low of $5.83 and a 1-year high of $6.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -16.14 and a beta of 1.34.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). TherapeuticsMD had a negative return on equity of 66.77% and a negative net margin of 483.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. TherapeuticsMD’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that TherapeuticsMD will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's health care product company. Its pipeline of hormone therapy drug candidates include TX-001HR, a combination of estradiol and progesterone drug candidate under clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms due to menopause; TX-002HR, a natural progesterone formulation for the treatment of secondary amenorrhea without the potentially allergenic component of peanut oil; and TX-004HR, an applicator-free vaginal estradiol softgel drug candidate for the treatment of moderate to severe dyspareunia, a symptom of vulvar and vaginal atrophy in post-menopausal women with vaginal linings that do not receive enough estrogen.

