Stock Traders Buy High Volume of NRG Yield Call Options (NYLD)

NRG Yield (NYSE:NYLD) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 20,005 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,428% compared to the average volume of 1,309 call options.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NRG Yield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NRG Yield from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NRG Yield from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NRG Yield has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

In related news, insider Christopher S. Sotos bought 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.16 per share, with a total value of $100,192.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,256. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Chlebowski sold 25,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $452,676.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,400.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in NRG Yield by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 78,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 27,384 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Yield in the fourth quarter valued at $176,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Yield in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Doyle Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of NRG Yield by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 57,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 5,904 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of NRG Yield by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 23,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 7,166 shares during the period. 30.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NRG Yield opened at $17.65 on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. NRG Yield has a 52-week low of $17.50 and a 52-week high of $17.82.

NRG Yield (NYSE:NYLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $225.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.52 million. NRG Yield had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 4.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that NRG Yield will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.309 per share. This is an increase from NRG Yield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 31st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%. NRG Yield’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.91%.

NRG Yield Company Profile

NRG Yield, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2017, it had contracted renewable and conventional generation portfolio of 5,118 net megawatt (MW). The company also owns thermal infrastructure assets with an aggregate steam and chilled water capacity of 1,319 net MW thermal equivalents, and electric generation capacity of 123 net MW.

