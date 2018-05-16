Stipend Price Hits $1.53 on Exchanges (SPD)

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. Over the last week, Stipend has traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar. Stipend has a market capitalization of $7.28 million and $87,840.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stipend coin can now be bought for approximately $1.53 or 0.00018311 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Stipend alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $413.80 or 0.04939410 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00047641 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $93.48 or 0.01115850 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00047502 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00073741 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00111653 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00058977 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00031199 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00039319 BTC.

Stipend Profile

Stipend (CRYPTO:SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 4,988,284 coins and its circulating supply is 4,748,284 coins. The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff . The official website for Stipend is stipend.me

Buying and Selling Stipend

Stipend can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stipend should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stipend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stipend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stipend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.