Stevens Capital Management LP Takes Position in Hologic (HOLX)

Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 189,741 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,089,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new position in Hologic in the 1st quarter valued at $2,802,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Hologic by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 103,854 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 29,612 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Hologic in the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in Hologic by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 186,105 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,953,000 after acquiring an additional 78,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hologic by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,127,294 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,116,000 after acquiring an additional 74,771 shares in the last quarter. 98.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs cut Hologic from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on Hologic from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank lowered Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research note on Sunday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.87.

In related news, SVP Allison P. Bebo sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $271,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Karleen Marie Oberton sold 12,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $487,840.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $553,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $37.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.87. Hologic has a twelve month low of $37.75 and a twelve month high of $38.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. The business had revenue of $789.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.23 million. Hologic had a positive return on equity of 20.86% and a negative net margin of 4.15%. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Hologic will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

