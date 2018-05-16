Stevens Capital Management LP Sells 25,306 Shares of Roper Technologies (ROP)

Stevens Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) by 55.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,306 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 99.0% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.3% during the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 14.9% during the first quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $282.59 per share, with a total value of $141,295.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.08, for a total value of $420,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,378,964. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ROP. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $293.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, April 23rd. ValuEngine raised Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Roper Technologies to $319.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.75.

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $278.47 on Wednesday. Roper Technologies has a 12 month low of $275.87 and a 12 month high of $278.83. The company has a market cap of $28.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.12. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 21.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.4125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 6th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 17.52%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. It operates in four segments: RF Technology; Medical & Scientific Imaging; Industrial Technology; and Energy Systems & Controls. The company offers radio frequency identification (RFID) communication technology and software solutions, including application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security solutions, toll and traffic systems, RFID card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.