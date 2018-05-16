Stevens Capital Management LP Purchases New Holdings in Sherwin-Williams (SHW)

Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,457 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,453,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 66,514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,082,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at $3,314,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,420 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 13,060 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,121,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 290,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $113,954,000 after purchasing an additional 10,634 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SHW shares. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $450.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $428.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $435.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $437.90.

In related news, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 750 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total value of $306,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sherwin-Williams opened at $379.65 on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.17. Sherwin-Williams has a one year low of $380.80 and a one year high of $384.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 48.06% and a net margin of 11.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams will post 18.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 18th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 17th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.11%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers primarily in North and South America, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

