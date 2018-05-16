Stevens Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 67,894 FMC Co. (FMC)

Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 67,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,199,000. Stevens Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.05% of FMC as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FMC. Skylands Capital LLC grew its position in FMC by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 89,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,425,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,863 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 71,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,757,000 after acquiring an additional 26,110 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 41,010.3% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 147,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,932,000 after acquiring an additional 146,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 653,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,902,000 after acquiring an additional 20,615 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

FMC stock opened at $90.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.23. FMC Co. has a 1 year low of $88.45 and a 1 year high of $90.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.62.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. FMC had a net margin of 26.54% and a return on equity of 22.69%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. FMC’s quarterly revenue was up 103.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th. FMC’s payout ratio is presently 24.35%.

In related news, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 72,992 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $6,364,172.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 407,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,528,791.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs upgraded shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $98.70 to $98.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America set a $100.00 price target on shares of FMC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of FMC from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of FMC to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of FMC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. FMC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.72.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

