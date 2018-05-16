Stevens Capital Management LP Acquires New Stake in Dynegy (DYN)

Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Dynegy (NYSE:DYN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 359,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,865,000. Stevens Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.25% of Dynegy at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DYN. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Dynegy by 2,627.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,244,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,090,000 after purchasing an additional 11,795,292 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in Dynegy in the fourth quarter valued at $26,975,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Dynegy by 2,473.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,487,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,456 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Dynegy by 354.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,466,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P bought a new position in Dynegy in the fourth quarter valued at $13,132,000.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynegy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Dynegy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dynegy in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $13.00 target price on shares of Dynegy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.57.

Shares of Dynegy opened at $12.81 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat . Dynegy has a one year low of $5.84 and a one year high of $13.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 58.23 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40.

Dynegy (NYSE:DYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.34. Dynegy had a net margin of 1.57% and a negative return on equity of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $994.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. research analysts forecast that Dynegy will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dynegy Company Profile

Dynegy Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells electric energy, capacity, and ancillary services in the United States. It operates in five segments: PJM, NY/NE, ERCOT, MISO, and CAISO. The company sells its services on a wholesale basis from its power generation facilities. It has a fleet of 43 power plants in 12 states totaling approximately 28,000 megawatts of generating capacity.

