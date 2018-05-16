Steven M. Winter Sells 11,336 Shares of Coupa (COUP) Stock

Coupa (NASDAQ:COUP) CRO Steven M. Winter sold 11,336 shares of Coupa stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total value of $614,864.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 12,480 shares in the company, valued at $676,915.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Coupa opened at $53.72 on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Coupa has a 1-year low of $52.25 and a 1-year high of $53.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18.

Coupa (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 12th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.17. Coupa had a negative return on equity of 19.30% and a negative net margin of 23.45%. The business had revenue of $53.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Coupa’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Coupa will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Coupa by 13.1% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Coupa by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Coupa by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares in the last quarter. StepStone Group LP purchased a new position in Coupa in the first quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC grew its stake in Coupa by 42.7% in the first quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 19,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

COUP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Coupa from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC set a $55.00 target price on Coupa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coupa in a report on Friday, April 13th. Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Coupa in a report on Monday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Coupa from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Coupa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.12.

About Coupa

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based spend management platform. The company's platform connects organization with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, and expense management modules that form its transactional engine and capture a company's spend; and offers supporting modules, including sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and inventory management.

