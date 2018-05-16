Stephen S. Schwartz Sells 10,000 Shares of Brooks Automation (BRKS) Stock

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 607,264 shares in the company, valued at $18,217,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Brooks Automation opened at $29.00 on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.99. Brooks Automation has a 12 month low of $28.79 and a 12 month high of $29.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.34.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $207.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.44 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Brooks Automation will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BRKS shares. Janney Montgomery Scott set a $35.00 target price on shares of Brooks Automation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Brooks Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in Brooks Automation by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 30,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Brooks Automation by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 170,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in Brooks Automation by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 63,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Brooks Automation by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 74,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Brooks Automation by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 40,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various applications and markets. It operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers critical automated transport, vacuum, and contamination controls solutions and services.

