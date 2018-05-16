Stepan (SCL) is Alambic Investment Management L.P.’s 3rd Largest Position

Alambic Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 107,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Stepan comprises about 1.2% of Alambic Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Alambic Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Stepan were worth $8,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stepan by 309.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Stepan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of Stepan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Stepan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stepan by 49.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jennifer Ansbro Hale sold 2,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total transaction of $157,899.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,619.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman F Quinn Stepan, Jr. sold 35,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.71, for a total transaction of $2,922,439.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,023 shares of company stock worth $3,958,109. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SCL shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.60.

NYSE:SCL opened at $69.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.14. Stepan has a twelve month low of $68.78 and a twelve month high of $69.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $499.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.00 million. Stepan had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. analysts predict that Stepan will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 31st will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 30th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.35%.

Stepan Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, and lubricating ingredients.

