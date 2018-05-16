StemlineTherapeutics Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2018 Earnings of ($0.60) Per Share (STML)

StemlineTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) – Analysts at Wedbush increased their Q2 2018 EPS estimates for shares of StemlineTherapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 9th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.60) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.72). Wedbush also issued estimates for StemlineTherapeutics’ Q3 2018 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($2.52) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($1.60) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.76 EPS.

StemlineTherapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.26). StemlineTherapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,689.63% and a negative return on equity of 101.93%.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered StemlineTherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered StemlineTherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on StemlineTherapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered StemlineTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of StemlineTherapeutics opened at $19.20 on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. StemlineTherapeutics has a 1 year low of $18.85 and a 1 year high of $19.40. The firm has a market cap of $572.18 million, a PE ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 0.01.

In other news, COO Kenneth Hoberman sold 29,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $513,977.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ivan Bergstein sold 3,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $60,356.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,128 shares of company stock valued at $2,375,476 in the last quarter. 15.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of StemlineTherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in StemlineTherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $170,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in StemlineTherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $186,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in StemlineTherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Sofinnova Ventures Inc bought a new position in StemlineTherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $193,000. Institutional investors own 49.78% of the company’s stock.

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which has completed Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm; is in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with myeloproliferative neoplasms, chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, myelofibrosis, and acute myeloid leukemia; and is in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.

