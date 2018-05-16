Stellar Trading Down 13.4% This Week (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 16th. In the last week, Stellar has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar. Stellar has a total market cap of $6.14 billion and approximately $44.85 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stellar coin can now be bought for $0.33 or 0.00003979 BTC on popular exchanges including Stronghold, Kraken, CEX.IO and Binance.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Stellar alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00008316 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00022660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000849 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.19 or 0.00736741 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00054506 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012064 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00146468 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00087049 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00016431 BTC.

Stellar Coin Profile

Stellar’s launch date was July 19th, 2013. Stellar’s total supply is 103,946,502,380 coins and its circulating supply is 18,576,852,103 coins. The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org . The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Stellar

Stellar can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, OTCBTC, Cryptomate, Bitfinex, Bitbns, CryptoMarket, Poloniex, Abucoins, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Koinex, CoinEgg, HitBTC, ZB.COM, CEX.IO, GOPAX, Gate.io, Indodax, Kraken, Qryptos, Upbit, Sistemkoin, Bittrex, Exrates, OKEx, Koineks, Vebitcoin, Stronghold, BCEX, Kuna, Ovis and RippleFox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stellar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stellar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.