SteadyMed (STDY) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

SteadyMed (NASDAQ:STDY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.18), Fidelity Earnings reports. SteadyMed had a negative return on equity of 60.60% and a negative net margin of 2,177.00%.

Shares of SteadyMed traded up $4.60, reaching $4.60, on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 175,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,173. The company has a market cap of $124.89 million, a P/E ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 0.46. SteadyMed has a twelve month low of $4.63 and a twelve month high of $4.70.

Get SteadyMed alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on STDY. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of SteadyMed in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SteadyMed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SteadyMed from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 12th.

SteadyMed Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of drug product candidates for the treatment of orphan and other diseases with unmet parenteral delivery needs. The company's product candidates are enabled by its proprietary PatchPump, a discreet, pre-filled, water-resistant, and disposable parenteral drug administration technology.

Receive News & Ratings for SteadyMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SteadyMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.