State Treasurer State of Michigan Buys 500 Shares of Zimmer Biomet (ZBH)

State Treasurer State of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,843 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $6,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth $133,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Harbor Advisory Corp MA bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. ValuEngine lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.71.

Zimmer Biomet opened at $113.19 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com . The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.69. Zimmer Biomet has a twelve month low of $112.75 and a twelve month high of $114.35. The firm has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.16.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 21.81%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.96%.

In related news, insider Bryan C. Hanson bought 25,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $119.68 per share, with a total value of $3,001,215.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Tony W. Collins sold 1,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total value of $155,250.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

