State Treasurer State of Michigan Acquires 1,100 Shares of Costco (COST)

State Treasurer State of Michigan increased its holdings in Costco (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,236 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in Costco were worth $24,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Costco by 137.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 564 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation grew its position in Costco by 148.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 688 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in Costco in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, American Beacon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Costco in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.33, for a total value of $3,150,610.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,468,572.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John W. Meisenbach sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.31, for a total transaction of $573,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,654 shares in the company, valued at $1,655,596.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,067 shares of company stock worth $11,700,142 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Costco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Costco to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Vetr upgraded shares of Costco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.28 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets set a $223.00 price objective on shares of Costco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective (down from $209.00) on shares of Costco in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Costco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.14.

Costco opened at $195.48 on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Costco has a 52 week low of $193.31 and a 52 week high of $196.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.95.

Costco (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 7th. The retailer reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.03). Costco had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Costco’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Costco will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 11th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Costco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Costco’s payout ratio is currently 39.18%.

Costco Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

