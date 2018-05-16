State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 187,019 Shares of Williams Companies (WMB)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its stake in Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 995,676 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 187,019 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $24,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,428,540 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,360,797,000 after buying an additional 8,532,633 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,130,727 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $125,946,000 after buying an additional 2,124,502 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 4,464,764 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $136,116,000 after buying an additional 1,445,904 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,568,640 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $322,238,000 after buying an additional 1,075,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maple Brown Abbott Ltd grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 306.1% in the 4th quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 1,089,602 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $68,906,000 after buying an additional 821,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on WMB shares. Bank of America cut their target price on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase upgraded Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.21.

NYSE WMB opened at $27.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a PE ratio of 43.27 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Williams Companies has a 1-year low of $27.08 and a 1-year high of $27.28.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 3.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Williams Companies will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 215.87%.

In other news, VP Ted T. Timmermans sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $56,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,484.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kathleen B. Cooper sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $113,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,114.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It owns and operates natural gas pipeline system extending from Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and the Gulf of Mexico through Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey to the New York City metropolitan area.

