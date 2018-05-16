State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $22.38 Million Position in Carnival (CUK)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Carnival (NYSE:CUK) by 139.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 341,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 199,220 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Carnival were worth $22,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in Carnival by 180.6% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 4,505 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Carnival by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 5,204 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Carnival by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Carnival by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 8,031 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Carnival by 3,102.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 19,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 19,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th.

Shares of CUK stock opened at $66.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.83. Carnival has a 1-year low of $66.59 and a 1-year high of $67.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Carnival (NYSE:CUK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter. Carnival had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.73%. equities research analysts expect that Carnival will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.12%.

In other Carnival news, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $204,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,001,568. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $316,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,408,556.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,623,520 in the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carnival Profile

Carnival plc operates as a leisure travel and cruise company. It offers cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, and Seabourn brands in North America; and Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), Cunard, and P&O Cruises (Australia) brands in Europe, Australia, and Asia.

