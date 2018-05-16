State of Wisconsin Investment Board Cuts Stake in Rockwell Automation (ROK)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its position in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 2.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 134,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,349 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $23,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 189,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,025,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 41,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares in the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 31,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 17,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

ROK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $190.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Cowen upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $194.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $214.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.64.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $178.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.28. Rockwell Automation has a 1-year low of $176.38 and a 1-year high of $178.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.38% and a net margin of 6.34%. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 11th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.44%.

Rockwell Automation declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 24th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 4,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.77, for a total transaction of $832,008.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,558,305.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John P. Mcdermott sold 2,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.90, for a total value of $385,195.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,582,328.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,431 shares of company stock valued at $3,824,560 in the last ninety days. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

