State of Wisconsin Investment Board Buys 261,677 Shares of Starbucks (SBUX)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 12.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,429,906 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261,677 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $140,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ledyard National Bank raised its position in Starbucks by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 135,394 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $7,775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its position in Starbucks by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 21,389 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Starbucks by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 135,585 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $7,787,000 after purchasing an additional 13,566 shares during the last quarter. Monetta Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,317,000. Finally, United Bank raised its position in Starbucks by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 23,149 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks opened at $56.64 on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $78.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.63. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $56.35 and a twelve month high of $57.10.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. Starbucks had a return on equity of 60.33% and a net margin of 18.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. analysts expect that Starbucks will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 10th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 58.25%.

Starbucks announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase 0 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the coffee company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush lowered Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $70.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Vetr raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.39 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Starbucks to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.25.

In related news, Director Craig Weatherup sold 59,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total value of $3,596,263.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,592,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.48% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink coffee and tea products, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

