State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $158.68 Million Holdings in Pfizer (PFE)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,380,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 629,141 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for about 0.7% of State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $158,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 452,745,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,398,445,000 after acquiring an additional 12,183,218 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,738,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,562,162,000 after acquiring an additional 7,534,957 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 5,413.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,360,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,515,000 after acquiring an additional 7,226,697 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,539,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $816,395,000 after acquiring an additional 7,161,892 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 27,741,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $990,365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,314,466 shares during the period. 71.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $35.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Pfizer has a 1 year low of $35.48 and a 1 year high of $35.77. The company has a market cap of $211.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.89.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.14 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.29% and a net margin of 41.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. analysts forecast that Pfizer will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 11th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 10th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.32%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PFE. Jefferies Group set a $38.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, Morningstar set a $43.50 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.62.

In other Pfizer news, CEO Ian C. Read sold 132,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $4,764,555.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kirsten Lund-Jurgensen sold 9,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total value of $353,676.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,374,505.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 380,349 shares of company stock valued at $13,829,340 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.