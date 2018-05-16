State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 672,000 Shares of Southern (SO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in Southern (NYSE:SO) by 47.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 748,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 672,000 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.07% of Southern worth $33,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southern by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,955,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,027,527,000 after purchasing an additional 821,503 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Southern by 55.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,790,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $660,554,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,905 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Southern by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,933,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $525,805,000 after purchasing an additional 370,302 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,321,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $495,300,000 after purchasing an additional 342,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Southern by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,844,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $232,978,000 after purchasing an additional 64,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.04% of the company’s stock.

Southern opened at $44.21 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com. The stock has a market cap of $45.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Southern has a one year low of $44.01 and a one year high of $44.50.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.98 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 4.88%. Southern’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Southern will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 18th. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.82%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Southern from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. ValuEngine lowered Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Southern in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Southern in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.17.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, New Jersey, Florida, Tennessee, and Maryland, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas midstream operations.

