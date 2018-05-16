State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 1,000,000 Shares of Devon Energy (DVN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) by 454.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,220,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.23% of Devon Energy worth $38,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 56,676 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 10,573 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 23,082 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 48.5% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,660 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brightworth raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Brightworth now owns 54,037 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DVN shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Monday, March 19th. KLR Group cut shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Scotia Howard Weill restated a “sector outperform” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.35.

Shares of Devon Energy opened at $41.28 on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Devon Energy has a 52 week low of $40.89 and a 52 week high of $41.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 2.16.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 5.68%. Devon Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. analysts predict that Devon Energy will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.10%.

Devon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 14,600 gross wells. The company also offers gathering, transmission, processing, storage, fractionation, and marketing to upstream oil and natural gas producers; and owns natural gas pipelines, plants and treatment facilities.

