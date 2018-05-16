State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 100,000 Shares of The Blackstone Group (BX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,600,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.24% of The Blackstone Group worth $51,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 140.2% during the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 20,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 11,850 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter worth about $289,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,861,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $59,589,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 190.2% in the fourth quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC now owns 17,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PM CAPITAL Ltd grew its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 646,294 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $20,694,000 after purchasing an additional 162,000 shares during the last quarter. 47.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 22,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $751,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 133,003 shares in the company, valued at $4,542,052.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman J Tomilson Hill sold 53,037 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $1,803,788.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,010,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,360,439.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 672,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,130,874 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS assumed coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase cut The Blackstone Group from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Blackstone Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.90.

Shares of BX opened at $31.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The Blackstone Group has a one year low of $30.94 and a one year high of $31.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.36.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.19. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 19.82% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The Blackstone Group’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that The Blackstone Group will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.82%.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm also provides financial advisory services to its clients. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations, retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional and individual investors.

