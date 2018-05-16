State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Position in Liberty Broadband (LBRDA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 530,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.29% of Liberty Broadband worth $44,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 11.3% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after acquiring an additional 4,058 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 127.9% in the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 45,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after acquiring an additional 25,700 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the first quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 32.9% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 9,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 91,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.62% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband stock opened at $71.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 15.33 and a quick ratio of 15.33. Liberty Broadband has a 12 month low of $70.66 and a 12 month high of $71.20.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.18). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 9,350.33% and a return on equity of 21.43%. analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LBRDA. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Liberty Broadband currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.25.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understanding the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices; enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

