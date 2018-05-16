State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Holdings in GGP Inc. (GGP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in GGP Inc. (NYSE:GGP) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 898,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,295 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in GGP were worth $18,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GGP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of GGP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of GGP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of GGP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of GGP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

GGP opened at $20.42 on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.88. GGP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.25 and a fifty-two week high of $20.45.

GGP (NYSE:GGP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $574.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.59 million. GGP had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. equities analysts predict that GGP Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 13th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 12th. GGP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.05%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on GGP from $24.00 to $23.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Sandler O’Neill set a $22.00 target price on GGP and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Boenning Scattergood set a $35.00 target price on GGP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. ValuEngine lowered GGP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GGP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. GGP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.92.

About GGP

GGP Inc is an S&P 500 company focused exclusively on owning, managing, leasing and redeveloping high-quality retail properties throughout the United States. GGP is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, and publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol GGP.

