State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 5,597 Shares of Equifax (EFX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Equifax (NYSE:EFX) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 164,451 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,597 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Equifax were worth $19,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 18,448 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 16,371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 9,601 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equifax alerts:

Shares of EFX opened at $114.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Equifax has a twelve month low of $112.39 and a twelve month high of $113.61.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. Equifax had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The firm had revenue of $865.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $854.89 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Equifax will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 25th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is 26.13%.

EFX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Equifax from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Equifax to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Equifax from $120.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.40.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax (NYSE:EFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.