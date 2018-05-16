State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $16.76 Million Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 313,626 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 6,141 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $16,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 188.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,451,732 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $185,841,000 after buying an additional 2,255,582 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 179.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,173,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $63,181,000 after buying an additional 753,900 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth $32,947,000. Rare Infrastructure Ltd lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd now owns 2,147,625 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $115,629,000 after buying an additional 450,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brigade Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $15,926,000.

A number of analysts recently commented on LNG shares. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Cheniere Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Cheniere Energy from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.64.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $62.39 on Wednesday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.23 and a fifty-two week high of $62.79.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.11. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Cheniere Energy’s revenue was up 85.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, LNG Terminal Business, and LNG and Natural Gas Marketing. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas.

