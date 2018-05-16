State Bank Financial (STBZ) Downgraded to “Hold” at SunTrust Banks

State Bank Financial (NASDAQ:STBZ) was downgraded by analysts at SunTrust Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on STBZ. Zacks Investment Research lowered State Bank Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. FIG Partners restated an “outperform” rating on shares of State Bank Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. BidaskClub upgraded State Bank Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 24th. ValuEngine upgraded State Bank Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Gabelli upgraded State Bank Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

NASDAQ:STBZ opened at $33.76 on Monday. State Bank Financial has a 12 month low of $33.07 and a 12 month high of $34.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.95.

State Bank Financial (NASDAQ:STBZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $65.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.25 million. State Bank Financial had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.78%. equities research analysts forecast that State Bank Financial will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Sheila Ray purchased 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.50 per share, for a total transaction of $97,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in State Bank Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in State Bank Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in State Bank Financial by 15,144.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in State Bank Financial by 57.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. purchased a new position in State Bank Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,000. Institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

State Bank Financial Company Profile

State Bank Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for State Bank and Trust Company that provides various community banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's deposit products and services include checking, commercial operating, savings and money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as short- to longer-term certificates of deposit, commercial and consumer demand deposit, and savings and time deposit products.

