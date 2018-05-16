Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) Reaches New 52-Week High and Low at $13.51

Star Bulk Carriers Co. (NASDAQ:SBLK)’s share price reached a new 52-week high and low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.51 and last traded at $13.38, with a volume of 12339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.47.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Star Bulk Carriers from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase raised their price target on Star Bulk Carriers from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Star Bulk Carriers has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.92.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.43.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $272,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 190,540 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 25,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 119.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 106,407 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 57,934 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 95,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 28,880 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Star Bulk Carriers
Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of February 27, 2018, the company had a fleet of 72 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 7.8 million deadweight ton (dwt); and had contracts for 2 additional newbuilding vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 416,000 dwt.
