Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) Reaches New 52-Week High and Low at $13.51

Star Bulk Carriers Co. (NASDAQ:SBLK)’s share price reached a new 52-week high and low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.51 and last traded at $13.38, with a volume of 12339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.47.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Star Bulk Carriers from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase raised their price target on Star Bulk Carriers from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Star Bulk Carriers has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The shipping company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. Star Bulk Carriers had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $107.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.10 million. research analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers Co. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $272,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 190,540 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 25,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 119.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 106,407 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 57,934 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 95,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 28,880 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of February 27, 2018, the company had a fleet of 72 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 7.8 million deadweight ton (dwt); and had contracts for 2 additional newbuilding vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 416,000 dwt.

