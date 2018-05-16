Standard Life Inv Prop Inc Trust Ltd (SLI) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 17th

Standard Life Inv Prop Inc Trust Ltd (LON:SLI) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.19 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 17th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON SLI opened at GBX 95.70 ($1.30) on Wednesday. Standard Life Inv Prop Inc Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 84.75 ($1.15) and a 52 week high of GBX 97 ($1.32).

Standard Life Inv Prop Inc Trust Company Profile

Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited is an investment company. The Company carries on the business of property investment through a portfolio of freehold and leasehold investment properties located in the United Kingdom. Its investment objective is to provide an attractive level of income, along with the prospect of income and capital growth, by investing in a diversified United Kingdom commercial property portfolio.

