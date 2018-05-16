STAAR Surgical (STAA) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on STAA. BidaskClub upgraded STAAR Surgical from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered STAAR Surgical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. William Blair raised STAAR Surgical from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Stephens raised STAAR Surgical from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.25.

Shares of STAAR Surgical stock opened at $24.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $992.65 million, a PE ratio of 2,405.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.90. STAAR Surgical has a one year low of $23.55 and a one year high of $24.80.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $27.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.00 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 0.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. research analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 6,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $107,272.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,844.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samuel J. Gesten sold 2,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $45,469.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,971.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,810 shares of company stock valued at $451,186 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STAA. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in STAAR Surgical by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,055 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 12,143 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in STAAR Surgical by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,711 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in STAAR Surgical by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,547 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 13,947 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $764,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $523,000. 78.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

