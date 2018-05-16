SS&C Technologies (SSNC) Stake Decreased by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 10.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,006 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,388 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vulcan Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $150,111,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,671,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,603 shares during the period. Honeywell International Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $20,357,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,252,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,672,000 after acquiring an additional 399,733 shares during the period. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 691,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,988,000 after buying an additional 297,455 shares during the period. 74.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SSNC stock opened at $48.56 on Wednesday. SS&C Technologies has a twelve month low of $47.91 and a twelve month high of $48.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.16.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 19.65%. The company had revenue of $434.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on SSNC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase began coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of SS&C Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. SS&C Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.89.

In other SS&C Technologies news, SVP Paul Gerard Igoe sold 112,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $5,395,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 112,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,395,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan E. Michael acquired 12,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.10 per share, with a total value of $615,861.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services providers. Its products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

