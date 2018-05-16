SPX (SPXC) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

News stories about SPX (NYSE:SPXC) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. SPX earned a news impact score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the company an impact score of 44.6828961773185 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

SPXC has been the topic of several research reports. UBS initiated coverage on shares of SPX in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $32.00 price objective on shares of SPX and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet raised shares of SPX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. SPX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.33.

NYSE SPXC opened at $33.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.40. SPX has a 12-month low of $33.37 and a 12-month high of $33.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.56.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. SPX had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The business had revenue of $351.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that SPX will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating and ventilation (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

