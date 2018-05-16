Sprague Resources (SRLP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Sprague Resources LP operates as suppliers of energy and materials handling services. The Company stores, distributes, and sells refined petroleum products and natural gas. Its products include home heating oil, diesel fuels, residual fuels, gasoline and natural gas. Sprague Resources LP is based in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. “

SRLP has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut Sprague Resources from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Sprague Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase cut Sprague Resources from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.00.

Sprague Resources opened at $23.15 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . Sprague Resources has a one year low of $23.20 and a one year high of $23.70. The company has a market capitalization of $526.61 million, a P/E ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $1.67. Sprague Resources had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. analysts anticipate that Sprague Resources will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 14th will be given a $0.6525 dividend. This is a positive change from Sprague Resources’s previous dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 11th. Sprague Resources’s payout ratio is presently 230.97%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Sprague Resources by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its position in Sprague Resources by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,656,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,098,000 after purchasing an additional 6,358 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its position in Sprague Resources by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 829,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Taylor Wealth Management Partners raised its position in Sprague Resources by 249.5% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 13,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 9,630 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Sprague Resources by 35.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 8,798 shares during the period. 22.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution, and sale of refined petroleum products and natural gas in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment purchases and sells various refined products, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel, gasoline, and asphalt to wholesale, retail, and commercial customers.

