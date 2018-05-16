Splunk (SPLK) Position Decreased by Washington Capital Management Inc.

Washington Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,500 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Splunk during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. James Hambro & Partners acquired a new stake in Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, MANA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Leonard R. Stein sold 4,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.78, for a total transaction of $407,253.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 125,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,297,595.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Douglas Merritt sold 33,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $3,329,883.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 318,894 shares in the company, valued at $31,478,026.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,912 shares of company stock worth $16,716,531 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on SPLK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Splunk in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target (down from $94.00) on shares of Splunk in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Vetr lowered Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $103.98 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Splunk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.44.

Shares of Splunk traded up $1.45, reaching $114.53, during midday trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 11,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,748,410. The company has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.45 and a beta of 1.85. Splunk has a 1 year low of $113.73 and a 1 year high of $114.61.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The software company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $419.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.79 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 31.42% and a negative net margin of 20.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. research analysts forecast that Splunk will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Splunk Inc provides software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. Its products enable users to collect, index, search, explore, monitor, correlate, and analyze data regardless of format or source. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a machine data platform with collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud.

