Spirax-Sarco Engineering (SPX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 6,100 ($82.75) to GBX 6,410 ($86.95) in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,530 ($88.58) price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 6,300 ($85.46) price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Numis Securities upgraded shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering to an “add” rating and set a GBX 6,350 ($86.14) price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Finally, Peel Hunt lifted their price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 6,000 ($81.39) to GBX 6,250 ($84.78) and gave the stock an “add” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 6,167.27 ($83.66).

Shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering stock opened at GBX 6,035 ($81.86) on Wednesday. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 1-year low of GBX 4,681 ($63.50) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,155 ($83.49).

In other news, insider Jane Kingston bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 5,645 ($76.57) per share, for a total transaction of £84,675 ($114,860.28).

About Spirax-Sarco Engineering

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the design, maintenance, and provision of industrial and commercial steam systems. It offers condensate management products, such as steam traps, condensate return pumps, and isolation valves; controls, including automatic control valves, pressure regulators, and temperature controls; and energy management products comprising metering products, boiler house products, heat transfer packages, and energy services.

