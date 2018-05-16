SPDR S&P Retail (XRT) Shares Bought by Timber Hill LLC

Timber Hill LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Retail (NYSEARCA:XRT) by 96.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 109,877 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Retail makes up 1.5% of Timber Hill LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Timber Hill LLC owned approximately 2.87% of SPDR S&P Retail worth $9,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Retail by 183.1% in the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 16,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 10,758 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail by 247.5% during the first quarter. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC now owns 119,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,277,000 after purchasing an additional 84,839 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail by 1,442.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 608,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,955,000 after purchasing an additional 568,995 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail by 97.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 9,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail by 416.3% during the fourth quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 299,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,511,000 after purchasing an additional 393,600 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XRT stock opened at $47.07 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Retail has a 12 month low of $46.60 and a 12 month high of $47.11.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

