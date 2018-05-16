SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY) Shares Sold by Coyle Financial Counsel LLC

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC reduced its stake in SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF were worth $2,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPY. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 198,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,115,000 after purchasing an additional 82,676 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $187,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 24,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 54,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,467,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 23,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,153,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter.

SPY stock opened at $271.10 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF has a 52-week low of $270.08 and a 52-week high of $272.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $1.0968 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 16th. This represents a $4.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%.

SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

