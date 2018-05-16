SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY) Position Trimmed by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 51.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,295 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF were worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF by 137.9% in the fourth quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF opened at $271.10 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat. SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF has a twelve month low of $270.08 and a twelve month high of $272.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 19th were paid a $1.0968 dividend. This represents a $4.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 16th.

SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

