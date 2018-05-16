SPDR KBW Regional Banking (KRE) Shares Sold by Tiverton Asset Management LLC

Tiverton Asset Management LLC reduced its position in SPDR KBW Regional Banking (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 75.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 48,543 shares during the quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR KBW Regional Banking were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KRE. Opera Trading Capital acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR KBW Regional Banking during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR KBW Regional Banking during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR KBW Regional Banking by 1,801.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR KBW Regional Banking during the fourth quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR KBW Regional Banking during the fourth quarter worth $201,000.

Shares of SPDR KBW Regional Banking opened at $63.94 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com. SPDR KBW Regional Banking has a 1-year low of $63.37 and a 1-year high of $64.36.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

