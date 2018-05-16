SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA) Shares Bought by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 94.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 137.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,079,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,158,000 after purchasing an additional 624,551 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 1,963,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $484,940,000 after purchasing an additional 296,538 shares in the last quarter. FundX Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,968,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,307,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 173.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,045,000 after purchasing an additional 115,001 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA DIA opened at $246.86 on Wednesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $246.85 and a 52-week high of $247.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.132 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 20th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.