SpartanNash (SPTN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SpartanNash’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the lowest is $0.53. SpartanNash posted earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SpartanNash will report full year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.28. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.47. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SpartanNash.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. SpartanNash had a positive return on equity of 10.08% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded SpartanNash from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on SpartanNash from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

In related news, CFO Mark Shamber acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.24 per share, for a total transaction of $100,320.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPTN. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in SpartanNash by 7.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,621,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,907,000 after acquiring an additional 116,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SpartanNash by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,781,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,582,000 after acquiring an additional 102,108 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in SpartanNash by 21.1% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 547,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,426,000 after acquiring an additional 95,254 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in SpartanNash in the first quarter valued at about $1,421,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its stake in SpartanNash by 32.2% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 275,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after acquiring an additional 66,935 shares during the period. 88.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPTN stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $17.89. 12,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,180. The company has a market cap of $638.12 million, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.10. SpartanNash has a one year low of $17.66 and a one year high of $17.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retail locations, food service distributors, and corporate-owned retail stores.

