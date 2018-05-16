Spark Energy (SPKE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Spark Energy, Inc. is an independent retail energy services company. It provides residential and commercial customers across the United States with an alternative choice for their natural gas and electricity. The company is involved in the retail distribution of natural gas and electricity. It also offers renewable and carbon neutral products. Spark Energy, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SPKE. B. Riley set a $14.00 price target on shares of Spark Energy and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Spark Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Spark Energy from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Spark Energy in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Spark Energy from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.58.

Shares of Spark Energy stock opened at $10.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Spark Energy has a one year low of $10.20 and a one year high of $10.85.

Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($1.07). The company had revenue of $234.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.71 million. Spark Energy had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 3.35%. analysts forecast that Spark Energy will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1813 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.14%. Spark Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -152.08%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Spark Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Spark Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Spark Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $176,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Spark Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Spark Energy by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.97% of the company’s stock.

About Spark Energy

Spark Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The company is involved in the retail distribution of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

