Spark Energy (SPKE) PT Set at $13.00 by B. Riley

Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) received a $13.00 price target from B. Riley in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 28.08% from the stock’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Spark Energy’s Q2 2018 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q3 2019 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SPKE. ValuEngine downgraded Spark Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Spark Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Spark Energy in a report on Monday, April 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Spark Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spark Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spark Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.58.

Get Spark Energy alerts:

Spark Energy opened at $10.15 on Monday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Spark Energy has a one year low of $10.20 and a one year high of $10.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.82 million, a P/E ratio of -21.15 and a beta of -1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($1.07). Spark Energy had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $234.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.71 million. sell-side analysts expect that Spark Energy will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Spark Energy by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 70,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 5,558 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Spark Energy by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Spark Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Spark Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Spark Energy by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 349,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after purchasing an additional 11,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.97% of the company’s stock.

Spark Energy Company Profile

Spark Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The company is involved in the retail distribution of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Spark Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.