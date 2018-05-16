SP Plus (SP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “SP Plus Corporation provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security and event logistics services to property owners and managers in all markets of the real estate industry. The Company also provides a range of ancillary services, such as airport shuttle operations, taxi and livery dispatch services and municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement services. Its clients include owners of office building complexes, shopping centers, sports complexes, hotels, hospitals, and various airports. SP Plus Corporation, formerly known as Standard Parking Corporation, is based in United States. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of SP Plus in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of SP Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th.

Shares of SP Plus opened at $35.70 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. SP Plus has a 12 month low of $35.40 and a 12 month high of $36.10. The company has a market cap of $797.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.10.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. SP Plus had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $366.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.80 million. equities research analysts forecast that SP Plus will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO G Marc Baumann sold 1,000 shares of SP Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $35,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas L. Hagerman sold 833 shares of SP Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total transaction of $30,154.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SP. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SP Plus by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 778,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,708,000 after acquiring an additional 266,568 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management CA increased its holdings in SP Plus by 164.2% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management CA now owns 365,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,562,000 after acquiring an additional 227,174 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in SP Plus by 244.4% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 241,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,593,000 after acquiring an additional 171,291 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SP Plus by 141.9% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 229,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,516,000 after acquiring an additional 134,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in SP Plus by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 474,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,593,000 after acquiring an additional 126,608 shares in the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SP Plus

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, and other ancillary services to commercial, institutional, and municipal clients in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It provides facility maintenance, event logistics, security services, training, scheduling, and supervising of service personnel; and customer services, marketing, and accounting and revenue control functions to facilitate the operation of its clients' facilities or events.

