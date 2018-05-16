Southside Bancshares, Inc. (SBSI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) will report earnings per share of $0.59 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Southside Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.61. Southside Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.49 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Southside Bancshares will report full year earnings of $2.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.44. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Southside Bancshares.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.11). Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $56.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

SBSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. BidaskClub lowered Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Southside Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

In related news, CFO Julie Shamburger purchased 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.88 per share, with a total value of $113,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 14,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,040.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 3,470 shares of company stock valued at $120,768 in the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 4.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 4.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 76,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. 43.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SBSI traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.81. The stock had a trading volume of 112,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,976. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Southside Bancshares has a 12 month low of $33.48 and a 12 month high of $33.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 0.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

